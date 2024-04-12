Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Critical Comparison

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Pure Energy Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $159.00 million 4.27 -$144.55 million N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 25.22 -$260,000.00 ($0.01) -29.70

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals -113.48% -1.76% -1.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metals Acquisition and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

