Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $430.26.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $427.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a one year low of $275.37 and a one year high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 164,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

