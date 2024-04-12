Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) had its price target upped by HSBC from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

TIGO stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

