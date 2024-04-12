Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.99.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

