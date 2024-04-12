Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $143.13. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

