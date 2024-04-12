Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,027 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of Kronos Worldwide worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.74%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.