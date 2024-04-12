Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $13.15 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

