Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,485 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

