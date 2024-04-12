Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,656 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.61% of Titan Machinery worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 509,919 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

