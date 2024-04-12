Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $9.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

MCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,136. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

