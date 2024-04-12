Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

