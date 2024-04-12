Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report issued on Sunday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is $10.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $684.34 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $696.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

