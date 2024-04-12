Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded by Jonestrading to Buy

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 20.3 %

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) by 529.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.