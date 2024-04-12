National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.68 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.44.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$61.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

