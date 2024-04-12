National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.57

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $30.88. National Bankshares shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 6,480 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

National Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.52.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 244,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in National Bankshares by 88.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 201,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 94,636 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $5,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

