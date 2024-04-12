National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NHI opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

