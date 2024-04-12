Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,307.47% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,261,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,199 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 106,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

