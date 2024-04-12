Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.83. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $28,085.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,735 shares in the company, valued at $519,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,441 shares of company stock valued at $324,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 84.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

