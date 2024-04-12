Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.97. Neogen shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 260,847 shares.

Specifically, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $156,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $538,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth $29,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth $49,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

