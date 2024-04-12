Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

