New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

