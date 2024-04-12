New Gold’s (NGD) Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday.

NGD opened at C$2.52 on Monday. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.80.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.1355088 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

