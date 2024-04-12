New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $4,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $193.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.35 and a beta of 1.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $196.02.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

