New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

ARW opened at $127.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

