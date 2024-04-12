New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AMG opened at $166.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.92.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

