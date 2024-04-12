New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Signet Jewelers worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after acquiring an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $19,826,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

