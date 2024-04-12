New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Etsy worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

