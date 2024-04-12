New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $68.84 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

