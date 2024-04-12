New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

