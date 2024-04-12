New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

