New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.60 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Group 1 Automotive worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,562,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $270.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $310.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

