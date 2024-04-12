New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,076,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

BRBR opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

