New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.82 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cognex worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

