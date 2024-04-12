New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.62 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $139.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $145.35.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

