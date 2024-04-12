New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $78,220,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $74,394,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $198.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.43. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

