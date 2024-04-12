New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $78,220,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $74,394,000.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $198.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.43. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.69.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.