New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 660 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

