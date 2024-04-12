Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in March

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nextech3D.AI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Nextech3D.AI has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
