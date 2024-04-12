Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in March

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Nextech3D.AI has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

