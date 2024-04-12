NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.