Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 2,636.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nexus Uranium Price Performance

GIDMF stock opened at 0.41 on Friday. Nexus Uranium has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.42.

About Nexus Uranium

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and silver ores. The company holds interest in the Wray Mesa uranium-vanadium project that covers an area of 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

