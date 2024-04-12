Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 2,636.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nexus Uranium Price Performance
GIDMF stock opened at 0.41 on Friday. Nexus Uranium has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.42.
About Nexus Uranium
