Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,051 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

