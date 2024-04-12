Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,613 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after buying an additional 200,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

