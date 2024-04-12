Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

