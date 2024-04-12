Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.