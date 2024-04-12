Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $210.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.