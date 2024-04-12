Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 22,425 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 238.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $232.88. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

