Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,045. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

