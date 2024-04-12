Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,383 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

