Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,751 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

