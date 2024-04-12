Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NDSN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $268.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

