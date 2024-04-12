North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

North West Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$38.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. North West has a 12-month low of C$29.58 and a 12-month high of C$41.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79.

North West Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

North West Company Profile

In other North West news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total value of C$38,884.60. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

